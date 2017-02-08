You already know what time it is.

Celebrity fitness coach and Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian trainer Corey Calliet is back with another #WorkoutWednesday exercise to challenge and tone the body. This week, he's getting our heart rate up with squats thrusts, also known as burpees.

For this simple movement, start in the push-up position and then burst up into a jump in one continuous, fluid motion. This will target the whole body while also getting the heart rate up. "That's what you need to actually burn the calories that you put into your body," Corey explains.