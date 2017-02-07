Vincent Sandoval/Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue really is a whole lot more than beautiful women in swimsuits.
As the buzzworthy publication continues to announce new and returning faces for their 2017 edition, fans are giving a round of applause to a message that beauty has many different looks.
"Thank you Sports Illustrated for sending the powerful message that good things come in packages of every size and we do not come with an expiration date," Christie Brinkley proclaimed on Instagram while showing off her latest shot.
Sailor Brinkley Cook added, "This is more than a magazine to me and always has been. As a growing young woman SI showed me all bodies are different and all bodies are worthy of celebrating."
At the same time, there's no denying the national exposure that comes with appearing in the famous magazine. In fact, it has helped turn up and coming models into household names.
As the publication prepares to celebrate the launch of its 2017 swimsuit issue with an inaugural two-day festival February 17 and 18 in Houston, we're taking a look at five models who got new opportunities after appearing in the publication. Perhaps 2017 Rookie Vita Sidorkina should prepare herself for a whole new level of success.
James Macari/Sports Illustrated
1. Kate Upton: Ever since she was named the "Rookie of the Year" in 2011, Kate has appeared on the cover twice. Since then, the beauty has appeared on the big screen thanks to a role in The Other Woman. She's become a favorite on the red carpet including the Met Gala. And yes, fans can't wait to follow her journey to the altar after getting engaged to longtime boyfriend Justin Verlander.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
2. Nina Agdal: Back in 2012, Nina made her first appearance in the publication. Soon after, she was named "Rookie of the Year" and appeared on the 50th anniversary cover. Away from the publication, she appeared in a 2013 Super Bowl TV commercial for Carl's Jr. and was also linked to Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio.
James Macari/Sports Illustrated
3. Chrissy Teigen: Back in 2010, Chrissy was named the issue's "Rookie of the Year." She would later go on to appear in the next four issues including the 50th anniversary cover. Away from the modeling world, the model became a co-host of Lip Sync Battle, one of Twitter's best people to follow, a best-selling cookbook author and so much more. And yes, she's back in this year's issue 10 months after giving birth to baby Luna.
Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic
4. Anne Vyalitsyna: Ever since 2005, the model has become a regular in SI's annual issue. In addition, Anne V has appeared in music videos for Alanis Morissette and Maroon 5. And yes, she's also a pro at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Michael G/SBMF/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
5. Kelly Rohrbach: After being named "Rookie of the Year" in the 2015 SI Swimsuit issue, Kelly was cast in the big-screen movie Baywatch. As she portrays C.J. Parker, Kelly will join Priyanka Chopra, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Zac Efron when the film hits theaters this May.