The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue really is a whole lot more than beautiful women in swimsuits.

As the buzzworthy publication continues to announce new and returning faces for their 2017 edition, fans are giving a round of applause to a message that beauty has many different looks.

"Thank you Sports Illustrated for sending the powerful message that good things come in packages of every size and we do not come with an expiration date," Christie Brinkley proclaimed on Instagram while showing off her latest shot.

Sailor Brinkley Cook added, "This is more than a magazine to me and always has been. As a growing young woman SI showed me all bodies are different and all bodies are worthy of celebrating."

At the same time, there's no denying the national exposure that comes with appearing in the famous magazine. In fact, it has helped turn up and coming models into household names.

As the publication prepares to celebrate the launch of its 2017 swimsuit issue with an inaugural two-day festival February 17 and 18 in Houston, we're taking a look at five models who got new opportunities after appearing in the publication. Perhaps 2017 Rookie Vita Sidorkina should prepare herself for a whole new level of success.