Most style aficionados dream of being an editor at New York Fashion Week, but it may not be as easy as you think.
The unspoken rules of fashion week separate the industry's newcomers from the veterans (a.k.a. fashion editors from the most respected publications). Take note or you could end up looking out of place. "If you want to look like you really belong at New York Fashion Week, don't wear your best outfit. This is not your wedding day," warned So Cosmo star and former Cosmopolitan editor-in-chief Joanna Coles. For editors, it's not about standing out, but rather receding into the background.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Whether it's your first rodeo or not, what you don't know may be costing you. For example, crossing your legs is always appropriate, right? Wrong. If you're important enough to grab a front-row seat, crossing your legs can get in the way of the photographers—an amateur mistake. Crossing at the ankles is the best way to avoid getting in the way.
Want to be in the know with the industry's finest? Watch the video above!
Watch the series premiere of So Cosmo on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m., only on E!