Most style aficionados dream of being an editor at New York Fashion Week, but it may not be as easy as you think.

The unspoken rules of fashion week separate the industry's newcomers from the veterans (a.k.a. fashion editors from the most respected publications). Take note or you could end up looking out of place. "If you want to look like you really belong at New York Fashion Week, don't wear your best outfit. This is not your wedding day," warned So Cosmo star and former Cosmopolitan editor-in-chief Joanna Coles. For editors, it's not about standing out, but rather receding into the background.