History was just made. In fact, it seems as though The Office may never be the same.

Today, the news brought us an incredible story of real life and onscreen life coming together like never before. To truly understand the ramifications, you'll have to be a die-hard fan of the show. Or, simply go back to the beginning.

Picture this: It's the annual Dundie awards, the night in which the Dunder Mifflin employees are forced to gather together for a night of fried appetizers, watching Michael perform painful karaoke and receiving awards like "Bushiest Beaver" and "Hottest in the Office." (Which, inappropriately, went to Ryan the Temp.)