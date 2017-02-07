Billboard Latin Music Awards 2017 Finalists: The Full List

Artist of the Year:
J Balvin
Juan Gabriel
Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho
Nicky Jam
Artist of the Year, New:
CNCO
Crecer Germán
Ozuna
Ulíces Chaidez y Sus Plebes
Tour of the Year:
Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda
Maná
Marc Anthony
Marco Antonio Solís
Social Artist of the Year:
Enrique Iglesias
Jennifer Lopez
Maluma
Shakira
Crossover Artist of the Year:
Calvin Harris
Drake
Justin Bieber
Rihanna
Hot Latin Song of the Year:
Carlos Vives & Shakira "La Bicicleta"
Daddy Yankee "Shaky Shaky"
Enrique Iglesias Feat. Wisin "Duele El Corazón"
Nicky Jam "Hasta El Amanecer"
Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:
Carlos Vives & Shakira "La Bicicleta" [
Enrique Iglesias Feat Wisin "Duele El Corazón"
Farruko Feat. Ky-Mani Marley "Chillax"
Shakira Feat. Maluma "Chantaje"
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Maluma
Nicky Jam
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:
Becky G
Jennifer Lopez
Shakira
Thalía
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizárraga
La Arrolladora Banda el Limón de René Camacho
Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho
Zion & Lennox
Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year:
DEL
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year:
Capitol Latin
DEL
Fonovisa
Sony Music Latin
Airplay Song of the Year:
Carlos Vives & Shakira "La Bicicleta"
Enrique Iglesias Feat. Wisin "Duele el Corazón"
Nicky Jam "Hasta El Amanecer"
Prince Royce "La Carretera"
Airplay Label of the Year:
Lizos
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Digital Song of the Year:
Carlos Vives & Shakira "La Bicicleta"
Enrique Iglesias Feat. Wisin "Duele el Corazón"
Nicky Jam "Hasta El Amanecer"
Pitbull Feat. Sensato, Lil Jon & Osmani Garcia "El Taxi
Streaming Song of the Year:
Ariel Camacho y Los Plebes del Rancho "Te Metiste"
Daddy Yankee "Shaky Shaky"
Enrique Iglesias Feat. Wisin "Duele el Corazón"
Nicky Jam "Hasta El Amanecer"
Top Latin Album of the Year:
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga "Que Bendición"
Juan Gabriel "Los Dúo 2"
Juan Gabriel "Vestido de Etiqueta: Por Eduardo Magallanes"
Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho "Recuerden Mi Estilo"
Top Latin Compilation Album of the Year:
Varios/Various "20 Bandazos de Oro: Puros Éxitos"
Varios/Various "De Puerto Rico Para El Mundo"
Varios/Various "Las Bandas Románticas de América 2016"
Varios/Various "Latin Hits 2016: Club Edition"
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:
J Balvin
Joan Sebastian
Juan Gabriel
Marco Antonio Solís
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:
Ana Gabriel
Jenni Rivera
Selena
Thalía
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda
Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho
Top Latin Albums Label of the Year:
DEL
Lizos
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year:
DEL
Lizos
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Latin Pop Song of the Year:
Carlos Vives & Shakira "La Bicicleta"
Chino & Nacho Feat. Daddy Yankee "Andas En Mi Cabeza"
Enrique Iglesias Feat. Wisin "Duele el Corazón"
Reik & Nicky Jam "Ya Me Enteré"
Latin Pop Songs Artist of the Year, Solo:
Carlos Vives
Enrique Iglesias
Ricky Martin
Shakira
Latin Pop Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Chino & Nacho
CNCO
Jesse & Joy
Sin Bandera
Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year:
Mr. 305
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Latin Pop Airplay Imprint of the Year:
Capitol Latin
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Warner Latina
Latin Pop Album of the Year:
CNCO "Primera Cita
Juan Gabriel "Los Dúo 2"
Juan Gabriel "Vestido de Etiqueta Por Eduardo Magallanes"
Selena "Lo Mejor de…"
Latin Pop Albums Artist of the Year, Solo:
Ana Gabriel
Juan Gabriel
Marco Antonio Solís
Selena
Latin Pop Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
CNCO
Il Divo
Jesse & Joy
Reik
Latin Pop Albums Imprint of the Year:
Capitol Latin
Fonovisa
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Tropical Song of the Year:
Deorro Feat. Pitbull & Elvis Crespo "Bailar
Gente de Zona Feat. Marc Anthony "Traidora"
Prince Royce "La Carretera"
Victor Manuelle & Yandel "Imaginar"
Tropical Songs Artist of the Year, Solo:
Elvis Crespo
Marc Anthony
Prince Royce
Romeo Santos
Tropical Songs Artist of the Year, Duo of Group:
24 Horas
Chiquito Team Band
Gente de Zona
Grupo Niche
Tropical Songs Airplay Label of the Year:
LP
ParkEast
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Tropical Songs Airplay Imprint of the Year:
Capitol Latin
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Warner Latina
Tropical Album of the Year:
Aventura "Todavía Me Amas: Lo Mejor de Aventura"
El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico "Alunizando"
Gente de Zona "Visualízate"
La Tribu de Abrante "Otro Formato de Música"
Tropical Albums Artist of the Year, Solo:
Diego "El Cigala"
Manny Manuel
Marc Anthony
Victor Manuelle
Tropical Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Aventura
El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico
Gente de Zona
La Tribu de Abrante
Tropical Albums Label of the Year:
EGC
Planet Records
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Tropical Albums Imprint of the Year:
Magnus
Planet Records
Premium Latin
Sony Music Latin
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga "Me Vas A Extrañar"
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga "Solo Con Verte"
La Arrolladora Banda el Limón de René Camacho "Me Va A Pesar"
Regulo Caro "Cicatriiices"
Regional Mexican Songs Artist of the Year, Solo:
Adriel Favela
Gerardo Ortiz
Regulo Caro
Remmy Valenzuela
Regional Mexican Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho
Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho
Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year:
DEL
Lizos
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Regional Mexican Airplay Imprint of the Year:
DEL
Disa
Fonovisa
Lizos
Regional Mexican Album of the Year:
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga "Que Bendición"
Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda "Lecciones Para El Corazón"
Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda "Mis Ídolos, Hoy Mis Amigos!!!"
Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho "Recuerden Mi Estilo"
Regional Mexican Albums Artist of the Year:
Espinoza Paz
Jenni Rivera
Joan Sebastian
Vicente Fernández
Regional Mexican Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda
Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho
Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year:
DEL
Lizos
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Regional Mexican Albums Imprint of the Year:
DEL
Disa
Fonovisa
Lizos
Latin Rhythm Song of the Year:
Farruko Feat. Ky-Mani Marley "Chillax"
J Balvin "Bobo"
Maluma Feat. Yandel "El Perdedor"
Nicky Jam "Hasta El Amanecer
Latin Rhythm Songs Artist of the Year, Solo:
J Balvin
Maluma
Nicky Jam
Yandel
Latin Rhythm Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Alexis & Fido
Plan B
Play-N-Skillz
Zion & Lennox
Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year:
Mr. 305
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Latin Rhythm Airplay Imprint of the Year:
Capitol Latin
La Industria
Sony Music Latin
Warner Latina
Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:
Farruko "Visionary"
J Balvin "Energía"
Maluma "Pretty Boy Dirty Boy"
Yandel "Dangerous"
Latin Rhythm Albums Artist of the Year, Solo:
Farruko
J Balvin
Maluma
Pitbull
Latin Rhythm Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Cartel de Santa
Plan B
Yomil Y El Dany
Zion & Lennox
Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year:
Rich
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Latin Rhythm Albums Imprint of the Year:
Capitol Latin
Pina
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Song Writer of the Year:
Edén Muñoz
Horacio Palencia Cisneros
Luciano Luna Díaz
Raymond Luis "Daddy Yankee" Ayala Rodríguez
Publisher of the Year:
DEL World Songs, ASCAP
Dulce Maria Music, LLC, SESAC
Sony/ATV Discos Music Publishing LLC, ASCAP
Sony/ATV Latin Music Publishing, LLC, BMI
Publishing Corporation of the Year:
BMG
Sony/ATV Music
Universal Music
Warner/Chappell Music
Producer of the Year:
Alejandro "Sky" Ramírez Suárez
Jesus Jaime González Terrazas
Saga Whiteblack
Sergio Lizárraga