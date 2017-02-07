Billboard Latin Music Awards 2017 Finalists: The Full List

Jennifer Lopez, Billboard Latin Music Awards

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Guess who will be back on the Billboard Latin Music Awards stage? Jennifer Lopez!

For the first time, Telemundo announced this year's finalists through Facebook Live, and we were excited because the "Olvídame y Pega la Vuelta" singer is set to perform at the Billboard Latin American Music Awards on April 27, broadcasted live on Telemundo. We can't wait to see this year's performance by Lopez since we still haven't gotten over her emotional tribute to Selena Quintanilla at the 2015 BBLMA, which included her rendition of "Amor Prohibido,"  "Como La Flor," "No Me Queda Más" and "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom."

Stars like ShakiraNicky JamMalumaJ Balvin and Enrique Iglesias are leading the list of nominations. 

Here is the full list of 2016 Billboard Music Awards nominees:

Artist of the Year: 

J Balvin 

Juan Gabriel 

Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho 

Nicky Jam

Artist of the Year, New: 

CNCO

Crecer Germán 

Ozuna 

Ulíces Chaidez y Sus Plebes 

Tour of the Year: 

Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda 

Maná

Marc Anthony 

Marco Antonio Solís 

Social Artist of the Year: 

Enrique Iglesias 

Jennifer Lopez 

Maluma 

Shakira

Crossover Artist of the Year: 

Calvin Harris 

Drake

Justin Bieber 

Rihanna 

Hot Latin Song of the Year:

Carlos Vives & Shakira "La Bicicleta" 

Daddy Yankee "Shaky Shaky"

Enrique Iglesias Feat. Wisin "Duele El Corazón"

Nicky Jam "Hasta El Amanecer" 

Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event: 

Carlos Vives & Shakira "La Bicicleta" [

Enrique Iglesias Feat Wisin "Duele El Corazón"

Farruko Feat. Ky-Mani Marley "Chillax"

Shakira Feat. Maluma "Chantaje"

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Maluma

Nicky Jam

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female: 

Becky G

Jennifer Lopez

Shakira

Thalía 

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: 

Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizárraga

La Arrolladora Banda el Limón de René Camacho

Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho

Zion & Lennox

Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year: 

DEL

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year: 

Capitol Latin

DEL

Fonovisa

Sony Music Latin

Airplay Song of the Year:

Carlos Vives & Shakira "La Bicicleta"  

Enrique Iglesias Feat. Wisin "Duele el Corazón"  

Nicky Jam "Hasta El Amanecer"

Prince Royce "La Carretera"

Airplay Label of the Year: 

Lizos

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Digital Song of the Year: 

Carlos Vives & Shakira "La Bicicleta"

Enrique Iglesias Feat. Wisin "Duele el Corazón"

Nicky Jam "Hasta El Amanecer"

Pitbull Feat. Sensato, Lil Jon & Osmani Garcia "El Taxi

Streaming Song of the Year: 

Ariel Camacho y Los Plebes del Rancho "Te Metiste"

Daddy Yankee "Shaky Shaky"

Enrique Iglesias Feat. Wisin "Duele el Corazón"

Nicky Jam "Hasta El Amanecer"

Top Latin Album of the Year: 

Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga "Que Bendición"

Juan Gabriel "Los Dúo 2"

Juan Gabriel "Vestido de Etiqueta: Por Eduardo Magallanes"

Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho "Recuerden Mi Estilo"

Top Latin Compilation Album of the Year

Varios/Various "20 Bandazos de Oro: Puros Éxitos"

Varios/Various "De Puerto Rico Para El Mundo"

Varios/Various "Las Bandas Románticas de América 2016"

Varios/Various "Latin Hits 2016: Club Edition"

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male: 

J Balvin

Joan Sebastian

Juan Gabriel

Marco Antonio Solís

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female: 

Ana Gabriel

Jenni Rivera

Selena

Thalía

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: 

Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda

Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho

Top Latin Albums Label of the Year: 

DEL

Lizos

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year: 

DEL

Lizos

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Latin Pop Song of the Year: 

Carlos Vives & Shakira "La Bicicleta"

Chino & Nacho Feat. Daddy Yankee "Andas En Mi Cabeza"

Enrique Iglesias Feat. Wisin "Duele el Corazón"

Reik & Nicky Jam "Ya Me Enteré"

Latin Pop Songs Artist of the Year, Solo: 

Carlos Vives

Enrique Iglesias

Ricky Martin

Shakira

Latin Pop Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: 

Chino & Nacho

CNCO

Jesse & Joy

Sin Bandera

Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year:

Mr. 305

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Latin Pop Airplay Imprint of the Year:

Capitol Latin

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latino

Warner Latina

Latin Pop Album of the Year:

CNCO "Primera Cita

Juan Gabriel "Los Dúo 2"

Juan Gabriel "Vestido de Etiqueta Por Eduardo Magallanes"

Selena "Lo Mejor de…"

Latin Pop Albums Artist of the Year, Solo: 

Ana Gabriel

Juan Gabriel

Marco Antonio Solís

Selena

Latin Pop Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: 

CNCO

Il Divo

Jesse & Joy

Reik

Latin Pop Albums Imprint of the Year:

Capitol Latin

Fonovisa

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latino

Tropical Song of the Year:

Deorro Feat. Pitbull & Elvis Crespo "Bailar

Gente de Zona Feat. Marc Anthony "Traidora"

Prince Royce "La Carretera"

Victor Manuelle & Yandel "Imaginar"

Tropical Songs Artist of the Year, Solo: 

Elvis Crespo

Marc Anthony

Prince Royce

Romeo Santos

Tropical Songs Artist of the Year, Duo of Group: 

24 Horas  

Chiquito Team Band  

Gente de Zona  

Grupo Niche

Tropical Songs Airplay Label of the Year: 

LP

ParkEast

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Tropical Songs Airplay Imprint of the Year:

Capitol Latin  

Sony Music Latin  

Universal Music Latino  

Warner Latina

Tropical Album of the Year: 

Aventura "Todavía Me Amas: Lo Mejor de Aventura"

El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico "Alunizando"

Gente de Zona "Visualízate"

La Tribu de Abrante "Otro Formato de Música"

Tropical Albums Artist of the Year, Solo:

Diego "El Cigala"  

Manny Manuel  

Marc Anthony  

Victor Manuelle

Tropical Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:  

Aventura

El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico  

Gente de Zona  

La Tribu de Abrante

Tropical Albums Label of the Year: 

EGC

Planet Records

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Tropical Albums Imprint of the Year: 

Magnus

Planet Records

Premium Latin

Sony Music Latin

Regional Mexican Song of the Year: 

Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga "Me Vas A Extrañar" 

Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga "Solo Con Verte"

La Arrolladora Banda el Limón de René Camacho "Me Va A Pesar"

Regulo Caro "Cicatriiices"

Regional Mexican Songs Artist of the Year, Solo: 

Adriel Favela

Gerardo Ortiz

Regulo Caro

Remmy Valenzuela

Regional Mexican Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: 

Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho

Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho

Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year: 

DEL

Lizos

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Regional Mexican Airplay Imprint of the Year: 

DEL

Disa

Fonovisa

Lizos

Regional Mexican Album of the Year: 

Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga "Que Bendición"

Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda "Lecciones Para El Corazón"

Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda "Mis Ídolos, Hoy Mis Amigos!!!"

Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho "Recuerden Mi Estilo"

Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga "Que Bendición"

Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda "Lecciones Para El Corazón"

Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda "Mis Ídolos, Hoy Mis Amigos!!!"

Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho "Recuerden Mi Estilo"

Regional Mexican Albums Artist of the Year: 

Espinoza Paz

Jenni Rivera

Joan Sebastian

Vicente Fernández

Regional Mexican Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: 

Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda

Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho

Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year: 

DEL

Lizos

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Regional Mexican Albums Imprint of the Year: 

DEL

Disa

Fonovisa

Lizos

Latin Rhythm Song of the Year: 

Farruko Feat. Ky-Mani Marley "Chillax"

J Balvin "Bobo"

Maluma Feat. Yandel "El Perdedor"

Nicky Jam "Hasta El Amanecer

Latin Rhythm Songs Artist of the Year, Solo: 

J Balvin

Maluma 

Nicky Jam

Yandel 

Latin Rhythm Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: 

Alexis & Fido

Plan B

Play-N-Skillz

Zion & Lennox

Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year: 

 Mr. 305

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Latin Rhythm Airplay Imprint of the Year: 

Capitol Latin

La Industria

Sony Music Latin

Warner Latina

Latin Rhythm Album of the Year: 

Farruko "Visionary"

J Balvin "Energía"

Maluma "Pretty Boy Dirty Boy"

Yandel "Dangerous"

Latin Rhythm Albums Artist of the Year, Solo: 

Farruko

J Balvin

Maluma

Pitbull

Latin Rhythm Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: 

Cartel de Santa

Plan B

Yomil Y El Dany

Zion & Lennox

Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year: 

Rich

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Latin Rhythm Albums Imprint of the Year: 

Capitol Latin

Pina

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latino

Song Writer of the Year: 

Edén Muñoz

Horacio Palencia Cisneros

Luciano Luna Díaz

Raymond Luis "Daddy Yankee" Ayala Rodríguez

Publisher of the Year: 

DEL World Songs, ASCAP

Dulce Maria Music, LLC, SESAC

Sony/ATV Discos Music Publishing LLC, ASCAP

Sony/ATV Latin Music Publishing, LLC, BMI

Publishing Corporation of the Year: 

BMG

Sony/ATV Music

Universal Music

Warner/Chappell Music

Producer of the Year: 

Alejandro "Sky" Ramírez Suárez

Jesus Jaime González Terrazas

Saga Whiteblack

Sergio Lizárraga

The show honors the most popular albums, songs, and performers in Latin music, as determined by the actual sales, radio airplay, streaming and social data that informs Billboard's weekly charts during a one-year period from the issue dated February 6, 2016, through this year's January 28, 2017, issue. 

You can stay up to date with all performer announcements and all things BBLMAs using #Billboards2017.

(E! and Telemundo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

