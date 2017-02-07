Not many artists attend their first-ever Grammy Awards with a nomination and performance slot, but then again not every artist is Kelsea Ballerini.
As the country music darling prepares for Sunday's festivities, she recently sat down exclusively with E! News and dished about her nerves going into music's biggest night. "I've never even been to the Grammys before so I'm just like the fangirl that has seen it on TV every year and watched it as a fan," she shared, adding, " To be able to go this year and have a reason to go this year is insane."
Ballerini will face-off against The Chainsmokers, Maren Morris, Chance the Rapper and Anderson .Paak for the Best New Artist honor, but as she told us, the 23-year-old is just thankful for the recognition.
"Being nominated in of the big four categories, it's one of the coolest things that has ever happened to me. I'm really excited, really nervous, but I'm glad to kick it off up here in New York," Kelsea explained.
The "Peter Pan" songstress also joins an impressive group of headliners including Adele, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars and The Weekndslated to take the Staples Center stage.
"You never really prepare to sing on a stage that has such deep roots in music and such a big legacy, let alone look down and see Adele, Beyonce, all these legends in music right now. I'm probably going to be more nervous than I've ever been," she dished.
Lucky for Kelsea, she's got two special people ready to support her every step of the way. Ballerini's mom will attend the 2017 Grammys as her official date, as well as her newly engaged fiancé Morgan Evans.
"He's still coming to the Grammys because he just makes me very comfortable and at peace when he's around me and I'm going to be so anxious so he'll be there for me," Ballerini gushed.
For the rest of our exclusive sit-down with Kelsea, including where the lovebirds stand on wedding plans, watch the videos above!
