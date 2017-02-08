It's a known fact that every time Target releases a designer collab—folks freak out. So when the mega store announced last month that they'd had partnered with celebrity hairstylist Kristin Ess on her first ever hair care line—well, pandemonium wasn't just assumed it was fated.

Ess, a Pinterest darling and Instagram goddess, has been creating digital hair hysteria for years thanks for her sublime skills—which she uses regularly on clients Lauren Conrad, Lucy Hale, Jenna Dewan Tatum and Halle Berry –and knowledge, which she drops weekly on thebeautydepartment.com.

Of course, the hype surrounding her collection only increased when it was revealed that all the products ranged from $10- $14. In a world where high-end shampoo is typically $30 plus, Ess' line is not just affordable, it's practically free.