Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter Maddie Aldridge just made great strides in her recovery after a serious ATV accident over the weekend.

The Tangipahoa Paris Sheriff's Department released a statement today obtained by People explaining that the 8-year-old is "awake and talking" to her family members who have been by her side since she was hospitalized Sunday.

"With her father, mother and stepfather by her side, Maddie regained consciousness mid-day Tuesday, February 7. The 8-year-old daughter of entertainer Jamie Lynn Spears was involved in an ATV accident at a family home Sunday in Kentwood, La. Paramedics resuscitated her and she was airlifted to a local hospital. She is aware of her surroundings and recognizes those family members who have kept a round-the-clock vigil since the accident."