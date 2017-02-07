When Céline Dion sees the Power of Love firsthand, she's not sure how to react.

The music icon recently received the surprise of a lifetime when a proposal went down right in front of her, and her reaction is absolutely amazing.

During Celine's pre-concert meet-and-greet last Friday at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas, Austin McMillian's now-fiancé Nick Janevski, unbeknownst to the bride-to-be and especially Celine, asked his ladylove to marry him,.

McMillian shared all the details with E! News about a moment she won't soon forget: "After the first photo with [Celine], he got down on one knee and asked me to marry him."

"I was shocked and couldn't get any words out so Celine backed up into the curtain behind us and said, 'Are you going to say yes?'" she added.