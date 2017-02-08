Stars Who Totally Lost Their Cool Over Beyoncé

No one has ever related to celebrities more than right now.
You see, there are stars and then there is Beyoncé. Even to the most seasoned actor or musician, there is truly no one like Queen B. We are all mere mortals, and she, A God. Now, this might seem like we're fangirling or going a bit over-the-top, but those words truly don't apply to Mrs. Carter. Show us someone else who can host a JCPenney photo shoot to announce her pregnancy, and not only pull it off like no other, but succeed in seemingly reviving the late department store from its uncool grave.
That's the power of Bey.
As we here at E! News spend this week hailing all things Beyoncé, we decided to put the call out to Hollywood. Who among them will cop to turning into a total puddle of mush whenever the singer's name is even uttered? Who among them will admit to an embarrassing run-in? Who among them is harboring secret fantasies over what they might do if they should ever be so lucky as to find themselves in the Queen's presence?
As it turns out: Plenty. Especially fresh off this break-the-Internet-ness of the pending arrival of the royal twins, the stars have a lot to gush about Bey. Whether they're reliving that one time when they swore Beyoncé knew who they were, or are already taking bets on the names of the twins, the celebs are out to join the Beyhive this week.
Welcome, all.