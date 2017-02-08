Stars Who Totally Lost Their Cool Over Beyoncé

No one has ever related to celebrities more than right now.

You see, there are stars and then there is Beyoncé. Even to the most seasoned actor or musician, there is truly no one like Queen B. We are all mere mortals, and she, A God. Now, this might seem like we're fangirling or going a bit over-the-top, but those words truly don't apply to Mrs. Carter. Show us someone else who can host a JCPenney photo shoot to announce her pregnancy, and not only pull it off like no other, but succeed in seemingly reviving the late department store from its uncool grave.

That's the power of Bey.