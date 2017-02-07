Trulia; Getty Images
Yolanda Hadid is moving on.
The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star just listed her luxurious Los Angeles condominium for $4.995 million, according to Trulia.
The 3,950-square-foot condo is located in the Westwood neighborhood of L.A., nestled among the high-rises of the Wilshire Corridor. But don't be tricked by the "condo" title.
The home comes complete with three bedrooms, three-and-a-half-bathrooms, 11-foot ceilings and floor-to-ceiling glass windows to overlook the city sights.
The chef's kitchen is decked out with two Sub-Zero refrigerators and quartz countertops, while the bathrooms are accented with rare onyx-and-granite baths and the master suite features a massive, walk-in closet—a necessary amenity for the fashionable mama of Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Anwar Hadid.
Not to mention, the complex includes valet parking, an outdoor pool, a gym and a climate-controlled wine cellar with private lockers for tenants. The unit itself also comes complete with its own, private elevator entrance to keep away from the prying eyes of the paparazzi.
Yolanda originally purchased the condo for $4.59 million in December 2015 after her divorce from David Foster.