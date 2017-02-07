Yolanda Hadid is moving on.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star just listed her luxurious Los Angeles condominium for $4.995 million, according to Trulia.

The 3,950-square-foot condo is located in the Westwood neighborhood of L.A., nestled among the high-rises of the Wilshire Corridor. But don't be tricked by the "condo" title.

The home comes complete with three bedrooms, three-and-a-half-bathrooms, 11-foot ceilings and floor-to-ceiling glass windows to overlook the city sights.