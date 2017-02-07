North West Destroys Her Room With Purple Nail Polish

Just call her Jackson Pollock!

North West decided to become an artist Tuesday morning while mom Kim Kardashian slipped away for a few minutes to help with her son, Saint West. When the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star came back, she found a surprise waiting for her.

"I go downstairs to get something for her brother for two seconds, and she paints her room purple with nail polish," Kim said in a Snapchat video.

Realizing she made a mistake, North tries to be a helpful daughter by attempting to clean it up. The result was two incredibly long pieces of paper towel sprawled on the floor. "Oh, thank you for helping me clean it up now," Kim added. "This is even more helpful."