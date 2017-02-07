Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson Tease New Project

Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson met when she directed him in 2009's Nowhere Boy.

They were married three years later and have two daughters together, Wylda Rae, 6 and Romy Hero, 5.

And now the couple is finally going to be working together again.

"We are definitely working towards something interesting," Aaron told me at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where was honored with a Virtuoso Award. "Hopefully we can get it off the ground. I mean, this is the best director right here I'm desperate to work with again."