You're Doing It Wrong: Primer

Beautiful skin is more attainable than ever.

When you're battling acne and tired eyes, you can alway rely on makeup as a quick remedy. It's hard to resist covering up. Yet, layers of primer, foundation and concealer don't ease skin problems or appear au naturel. While most skip primer to limit the number of layers, adding this step can greatly reduce the amount of foundation or concealer that you use.

Smashbox Global Lead Makeup Artist Lori Taylor revealed to us the solution for natural-looking makeup. "You should invest in the perfect primer to enhance your skin," she told E! News backstage at the Rebecca Minkoff spring 2017 show. "Primer can't take the place of skin care, but if you're someone that hasn't been the best with your routine, it will change the appearance of your skin."