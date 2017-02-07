Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Maddie ''Awake'' After ATV Accident: Watch to Get the Latest Updates on Her Health

Maddie Aldridge is making progress after her ATV accident on Sunday in Louisiana.

Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter Maddie is awake, alert and talking, E! News has learned.

"Prayers truly answered!!" a source tells E! News.

This news comes shortly after Jamie Lynn's husband and Maddie's stepfather Jamie Watson posted on Instagram, giving an update on the 8-year-old's current condition. 

"Thank everyone for the prayers. Maddie is doing better and better. Thank y'all so much," he wrote alongside a photo that reads, "Believe in miracles."

So how is Maddie doing specifically health-wise?

Watch the E! News video above to see the latest updates on Maddie's current condition.

