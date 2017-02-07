Maddie Aldridge is making progress after her ATV accident on Sunday in Louisiana.
Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter Maddie is awake, alert and talking, E! News has learned.
"Prayers truly answered!!" a source tells E! News.
This news comes shortly after Jamie Lynn's husband and Maddie's stepfather Jamie Watson posted on Instagram, giving an update on the 8-year-old's current condition.
"Thank everyone for the prayers. Maddie is doing better and better. Thank y'all so much," he wrote alongside a photo that reads, "Believe in miracles."
So how is Maddie doing specifically health-wise?
