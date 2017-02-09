"I feel beautiful and amazing."

Khloe Kardashian was back again in tonight's all-new episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian to guide two women on their journeys toward finding self-confidence and self-worth.

First, there was Tiffany Morgan, who was hurting after her husband left her out of the blue. "I still think he's the right guy," she told Khloe. "He just doesn't think I'm the right girl anymore." It was clear she still had hope for reconciliation. "I think you need to start seeing what a dope, gorgeous person you are," Khloe said. "I just want you to have the same experience as I've had."