Khloe Kardashian was back again in tonight's all-new episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian to guide two women on their journeys toward finding self-confidence and self-worth.
First, there was Tiffany Morgan, who was hurting after her husband left her out of the blue. "I still think he's the right guy," she told Khloe. "He just doesn't think I'm the right girl anymore." It was clear she still had hope for reconciliation. "I think you need to start seeing what a dope, gorgeous person you are," Khloe said. "I just want you to have the same experience as I've had."
Khloe teamed Tiffany up with celebrity trainer Lacey Stone, who was able to help her transform physically, mentally and emotionally. Within 12 weeks, Tiffany dropped 26 pounds and finally had the strength to remove her wedding ring and confront her ex for the first time in months at her reveal.
"I would never want back into that relationship," she said after their meeting. "I still love him, but I'm not in love with him anymore."
Then, there was Jamie Lamb, who consistently turned to food for emotional comfort whenever she was feeling down. She admitted she wanted to get revenge on her "cuddy buddy" Kenya, who was holding back on pursuing a relationship with her because of her weight.
Khloe paired Jamie with personal trainer Simone De La Rue, who whipped her into shape with dance-based workouts. Jamie started off slowly and struggled to make process at the beginning. But once she fully committed, she was able to drop 60 pounds in 12 weeks!
At her big reveal, Jamie's confidence was through the roof as she made her grand entrance in a fierce, giraffe catsuit. She didn't even care that Kenya was a no-show. "Now, I realize I deserve more," she said. "There are a million fish in the sea who would themselves some of me!"
