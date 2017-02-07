UPDATE: The news broke shortly after this story was first published that Maddie was "awake and talking," with family members by her side.

________________________

The Spears family needs each other more than ever now.

Tragedy struck Sunday when Jamie Lynn Spears' 8-year-old daughter, Maddie Aldridge, was seriously injured in an ATV accident. The child is currently hospitalized in stable but critical condition in Louisiana.

Britney Spears, who also has a house in her home state, flew in from California to be there and shared a picture of Maddie on Instagram, writing, "Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece."

We can't even begin to imagine how the family is coping, but we know that the Spears sisters, though usually separated by a few thousand miles, have maintained a closeness over the years, that sisterly bond always there for them even when day-to-day life gets in the way.