Getty Images
Getty Images
There's so much that goes into planning a wedding, especially when the bride and groom happen to be some of the biggest names in Hollywood.
Not only do A-listers have to worry about the same things that we do when it comes to their big day—like the flowers, decor, the guest list and so on—but they also have to worry about those details going public...and we all know the most important detail that makes headlines: the dress!
With that being said, here are how some of Hollywood's most famous brides settled on the perfect gowns for the big day:
Courtesy: Hello Magazine
Angelina Jolie Photographs from the actress' nuptials with Brad Pitt in 2014 were a mega media sensation. Her unique dress—namely, the silk veil and train which featured "embroidered drawings" created by the couple's six children—graced the covers of several magazines, and thus, the world couldn't wait to hear how she decided upon it.
"Luigi [Massi] is like family to me and I couldn't imagine anyone else making this dress," Jolie said of the designer who is also the master tailor at Atelier Versace. "He knows and cares for the children and it was great fun putting it together."
Eva Longoria The former Desperate Housewives star decided to ask bestie Victoria Beckham to design her dress.
"She's an all-over inspiration to me," she told E! News of why she picked Beckham for her special day. "So my wedding dress, she designed it completely. She brought out everything in her arsenal to make that day perfect for me, so it was a very special dress."
Leo Sorel
Sarah Jessica Parker The Sex and the City star chose a chic, black Morgane Le Fay dress to rock at her 1997 wedding with Matthew Broderick, claiming it was the first dress she saw.
So how did she decide upon the dress, let alone the color? "I was too embarrassed to get married in white," she told Marie Claire in 2006. "And both Matthew and I were reluctant to have people pay so much attention to us."
She reiterated that fact during an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live! a few years later. "I wish it was because I was badass," she quipped. "I just was too embarrassed to spend any time looking for a wedding dress. There was a store that I liked that I knew, and I just went and got whatever they had hanging."
Kim Kardashian Other than the Royal Wedding, Kim and Kanye West's nuptials was one of the most talked about moments ever. Needless to say, she had to have a dress to go with that and needed to make sure it was designed by someone she could trust. The reality star chose none other than her bestie, Riccardo Tisci, who was the director of Givenchy at the time. She let her Instagram followers behind-the-scenes of her final fitting on her Instagram account as well as on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, noting how the veil was one of her favorite things about the look.
Courtesy Live with Kelly and Michael
Kelly Ripa The Live! With Kelly host put on her wedding dress to pose for a photo with her hubby on their 20th anniversary (yes, she still fit in it!). She dished, "The dress is actually 25-years-old. My marriage is 20 years old. I just bought it because it was really pretty, and I wanted to buy something from the Barney's warehouse sale. I was working on the soap [All My Children], and I didn't make a lot of money. It was $199 on final clearance sale, and I was like, 'Do I eat this week or do I get this dress?'"
Needless to say, she bought the dress and noted that it was "the best $199 I've ever spent. I wear it all the time!"
Spread/X17online.com
Keira Knightley The actress donned a pink, strapless tulle gown by Chanel for the civil service wedding with James Brighton. She had actually donned the sample dress before at a party and remembered it years later, feeling like it was perfect for that big moment in her life.
"I phoned up my friend Elsa at Chanel and asked, 'Do you remember that dress from years ago? Do you still have it?' And she said, 'It's literally in the pile to be destroyed," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "Now I have it at home, where it will never be destroyed. It was destiny. I've had a really good time in that dress."
ABC/Image Group LA
Emmy Rossum The actress, who is engaged to the Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, announced why she decided to choose Carolina Herrera to design her wedding gown.
"When I got engaged last year, I was most excited to tell my mother, but my second most excited call was to Mrs. Herrera," she said during an evening in celebration of the famous designer in 2016. "I knew without question that only she could make the wedding dress of my dreams, and she has approached that task with the same care, elegance, and enthusiasm that only she can. She sent me the first round of sketches in a beautiful bound book with detailed drawings and descriptions."
Miranda Kerr While the model wasn't willing to dish many details to us about her wedding, she did tell E! News about her dress shopping experience. "I tried on like three dresses and this was the one that felt right," she said. "And it didn't need any tailoring so I was like, oh great! Pretty much I was like, it fits, it's meant to be, I'm going."
Beyoncé The Queen B chose her mother to design her dress (which she revealed in her "All Night" music video) on her wedding day with Jay Z—something she later admitted to her mom that she'd probably do different.
Tina Knowles explained in an interview with People, "She was so sweet to let me do that. [But] she came back later one day and she said, 'You know, when my daughter gets married, I'm going to let her pick out her own dress.' Maybe she wasn't so excited about it at the time, but she's a sweetheart."
Splash News
Anne Hathaway The actress met Valentino while filming The Devil Wears Prada, and they've been "family—like some wonderful, non-age-specific sibling" (as she puts it) ever since. Thus, it was a no-brainer to ask him to make her wedding dress for her nuptials with Adam Shulman.
"The memory of creating it with him is something that I will treasure forever," she told Vogue. "He somehow read my mind and designed the dress that I'd always wanted."
Sofia Vergara Before she walked down the aisle to marry Joe Manganiello, the Modern Family star knew exactly what she did not want to wear.
"Personally, I know that I don't like the natural look that some brides do. I'm 43, I don't really need to look like a virgin getting married," she told People magazine ahead of the big day. "I want to look sexy. I want to look great. I want to look good and [wear] something that I know is going to look good in pictures." "I already got married before. I don't think I'm going to do a veil. I think I'm past that virgin look."
So what did she choose? A custom Zuhair Murad Couture design that was covered in more than 11 pounds of sequins and six pounds of pearls due to the intricate beading. It took a total of 1, 657 hours to make by 32 people who worked around the clock.
Hannah Costello/hannahcostello.com
Whitney Port The former Hills star donned a stunning high-low gown that she designed herself. So how did she go about figuring out the perfect creation?
"I won't be wearing a cupcake wedding dress," she told People magazine ahead of her wedding to Tim Rosenman. "I won't be wearing one of those princess, fairytale kind of dresses. That's a no. I know what cut works for me. It's something so personal. That will be a really fun process for me."
Brian Baer/Bravo
Katie Maloney: The Vanderpump Rules star took her castmates Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute and Scheana Shay as well as her pal and stand-up comic Rachael O'Brien to try on a handful of gowns in a behind-the-scenes video for Glamour. She fell in love with two gowns, and actually ended up picking one for her actually ceremony.
The very first gown she put on was a lace, long-sleeved ivory dress with a plunging neckline and belted fitted bodice. According to Maloney, the dress had the ideal style she had envisioned wearing, and her pals agreed. "It's like boho chic-y couture-y," Doute exclaimed.
However, the fifth and final dress she put on ended up being the winner. It was a $15,000 ivory and cream printed Zuhair Murad gown that wouldn't be a traditional bride's cup of tea, but that the reality star felt was totally iconic.
"It just feels like me," Maloney said ahead of her wedding to Tom Schwartz. "I wanted something different. I wanted this shape. I wanted the lace. I wanted the sleeves. I just wanted something that felt like me."
Vivian Zink/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Tamra Judge: The Real Housewives of Orange County star also took her co-stars to help her pick out her gown. During the occasion she realized three things: dresses are very heavy, you absolutely need champagne and the "one" should make you cry.
She ended up choosing a Mark Zunino-designed gown. It was a full-skirted creation that was hand-beaded with platinum metallic thread embroidery and flounce panels in blush and ivory. "Tamra wanted it to be dramatic, but fluid and sort of organic in design," Zunino told People. "She was really hands-on, and passionate about the design."
Tamra was obviously obsessed with Mark's creation. "All my dresses were beautiful. Picking my favorite would be like asking me to pick my favorite child, not possible," she explained to People in retrospect. "I would have to say that my ceremony dress is the most sentimental to me. The blush beaded gown fit like a glove but weighed a lot and was hard to walk in. After a few hours in that dress, I was ready for the slinky, comfortable reception dress. My short dress was fun and moved well while performing the cha-cha!"
Which dress was your favorite? Sound off in the comments below!