Mariska Hargitay has spent 18 years and 400 episodes with Olivia Benson's badge and gun on Law & Order: SVU and is showing no signs of putting those down yet.

"Each year the show goes in such a sort of different direction and that's been very exciting because like life we sort of never know what's going to happen. I always just say I'll know when I'll know," Hargitay told E! News at the party celebrating her TV Guide Magazine cover. "I think about it very carefully and I put a lot of thought into the future and what it holds and how long I'll stay on the show. Obviously my muscles have had quite an acting workout in the last 18 years, but also I've been so blessed with now moving into producing and obviously with the directing, so I really, really, really enjoyed that."