Why Jane the Virgin Shocked Viewers With That Surprise Death

Jane the Virgin pulled a fast one on fans. The CW dramedy killed off somebody major—and that wasn't the only twist. Read on at your own risk.

In "Chapter Fifty-Four," Michael (Brett Dier) died from complications of his gunshot wound from his wedding night, yes the same gunshot everybody assumed he was out of the woods on. Talk about drama. And then Jane the Virgin jumped three years into the future. Phew. Tired from all those twists and tears yet?

Jane the Virgin executive producer Jenni Urman addressed the tragic twist in a letter to fans. She started the note praising Dier's performance and explaining this had been in the works.