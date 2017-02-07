The latest trailer for Schumer's new flick Snatched which premiered Tuesday morning. The movie teams up the Trainwreck star with Goldie Hawn and has the two playing a polar-opposite mother-daughter duo whose vacation in Ecuador takes a chaotic turn.
The trailer is full of Schumer gems. The scene is set when Amy snaps a random selfie with a hot stranger in a bar, to whom she has to admit that she's not vacationing in Ecuador with her boyfriend. Nope—she's here with her mom.
Other highlights include her attempts to persuade Hawn to quit trying to cover her in sunscreen (a familiar mom move). Shortly after, a tour guide insists that one in four tourists are kidnapped, which Schumer doesn't buy. At first.
Just when things are heating up and Amy has set her sights on a new man she's met abroad, her family vacation quickly turns into a life-or-death struggle to escape a guerilla group who kidnaps the ladies and also steals Amy's debit card (it doesn't help that Amy's pin number is set to 1-2-3-4).
Arguably the most important part of the trailer? Ike Barinholtz (Neighbors), playing Schumer's gangly brother, calls the State Department and asks them to roll out their commando squad to rescue his family ("Do you have an A-Team?").
Coming from the producers of Heat and Spy, the new adventure comedy pokes fun at the emotional baggage which comes with any family vacation. Snatched also boasts a hot cast which includes Wanda Sykes (Bad Moms) and Joan Cusack (Working Girl).
We're guessing this flick will be ideal for outings on Mother's Day weekend. Snatched hits theaters May 12.
What do you think of the new trailer? Watch it above and sound off in the comments.
