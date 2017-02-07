YouTube
For those of us bracing for winter snow, this video may sting even more.
After eight years in the White House, Barack Obama faced his newfound freedom as a private citizen by hitting the sand and surf with billionaire Richard Branson on the mogul's private property, Necker Island. Yes, the FOMO is very real.
According to the British business magnate, it was the perfect time for the former Commander in Chief to learn how to kitesurf—especially since Obama had to give up surfing once he started living at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
"One of the first stories Barack told me when he and Michelle arrived on Moskito Island was how, just before he became President, he had been surfing on a dangerous break in Hawaii. When he came in from an exhilarating session, the new head of his security team turned to him and said: 'This will be the last time you surf for eight years,'" Branson explained on his website. "For the next eight years he didn't have the chance to surf, enjoy watersports or do many of the things he loved."
So, the billionaire gave him the perfect opportunity to kick off his new chapter with a splash—and a showdown. The two held a competition—could Barack learn how to kitesurf before Branson got a hand on foilboard surfing? As the final trial of the contest, they compared who could stay on their board the longest. Let the games begin!
As we learned from the video, Obama may no longer be in office, but he totally commanded this competition. Branson graciously accepted his defeat.
"I had to doff my cap to him and celebrate his victory," he wrote. "After all he has done for the world, I couldn't begrudge him his well-deserved win. Now he has left, I'm going back into the water to practice for the next challenge. On his next visit, we plan to do the long kite over to Anegada together. Next time, may the best (British) man win!"