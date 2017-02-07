Fifty Shades Darker is just around the corner, and fans of the franchise are eagerly waiting to see just how steamy Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan will be the second time around. If the trailers are any indication, there will be plenty of hot and heavy moments to swoon over when the time comes.

Getting excited about the next installment of Fifty Shades got us thinking about other sequels that fans couldn't wait for. Although some movies still aren't out, leaving audiences eager to see what's going to happen, other sequels ultimately did get released and either lived up to expectations or failed to meet them.