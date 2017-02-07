First Look: See Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft in Tomb Raider

For Alicia Vikander, the adventure is just beginning.

For the first time, the actress was photographed on the South African set of the upcoming Tomb Raider reboot. Vikander is bringing archaeologist Lara Croft to life, just as Angelina Jolie did in 2001's Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and 2003's Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life. With her brunette hair tied into Lara's trademark braid, Vikander performed stunts on wires.

Tomb Raider is easily her biggest role to date. The Tomb Raider video game franchise has sold over 45 million copies worldwide, and Jolie's Tomb Raider films earned $432 million worldwide. Directed by Roar Uthaug and produced by Graham King, the film's cast includes Walton Goggins as Father Mathias Vogel, Dominic West as Lord Richard Croft and Daniel Wu as Lu Ren.