It will be a year of firsts at the 2017 Grammy Awards.
Grammy nominees Kelsea Ballerini and Lukas Graham will take the award show stage for the first time in both of their careers to perform Sunday night. The Recording Academy also announced John Legend and Cynthia Erivo will perform during the ceremony's in memoriam segment.
Current Grammy nominee Demi Lovato will join Andra Day, Tori Kelly and Little Big Town for a special collaborative performance honoring the Bee Gees on the 40th anniversary of Saturday Night Fever. The Recording Academy also made a surprise announcement on Twitter Monday night, revealing Katy Perry would be performing.
Getty Images / WireImage
The "Roar" songstress joins an already star-studded roster of artists slated to take the stage, which includes Beyoncé, Adele, Bruno Mars, The Weeknd and Carrie Underwood.
Perry has 13 Grammy nominations to her name, including a 2015 Best Pop Vocal Album nom for Prism.
The Late Late Show's James Corden will host the 59th Annual Grammy Awards, which will broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.
