Matt Damon Sneaks Onto Jimmy Kimmel Live! as "Tom Brady"

Matt Damon finally made it onto Jimmy Kimmel Live!—except to do so, he had to disguise himself as Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady. Jimmy Kimmel introduced his "surprise guest" during Monday's monologue, calling Brady "the most beloved" New England Patriots player of all time.
Brady "could have gone anywhere," the host said. "He flew all the way from Houston. Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome the man who engineered the greatest comeback in football history, five-time Super Bowl champion and last night's MVP, No. 12: Tom Brady, everyone!"
Dressed as Brady, Damon told Kimmel he was feeling "great"—like he's "going to Disneyland."
When Kimmel mentioned the "Deflategate" scandal, Damon explained that he's "not focused on the past," saying, "I'm happy for my teammates. I'm happy for Boston. I'm just mostly happy to be here on the show." As the audience cheered, he added, "I'm on the Jimmy Kimmel show!"
"I see you got your jersey back," Kimmel said. "Why are you still in uniform, by the way?"
"I just haven't had time to change, because I've been fired up. I've been fired up," Damon reiterated. "I kind of don't ever want to take it off." When he refused to remove his "lucky helmet," Kimmel became more suspicious and decided to take matters into his own hands.
With Damon unmasked, the audience only cheered louder. "I did it! I did it! Yes!" the actor shouted. "Hey, if I'm not on the show right now, where am I? I'm on the show! Touchdown!" However, Kimmel informed him, " Unless you're on the couch, you're not a guest on the show."
"That's not the rule," Damon protested. "That's wrong!"
Kimmel looked to Guillermo Rodriguez for help in removing Damon from set, but his security guard was more interested in getting his football autographed. Kimmel yelled, "That's not Tom Brady!" After Damon was escorted off the stage, the late-night host yelled, "Your balls are flat!"
"He needs mental help," Kimmel added, "because that's not normal."
Later on, sportscaster Rich Eisen checked in with Damon to see how it felt to finally make it on Jimmy Kimmel Live! after more than a decade of public feuding. As he sprayed champagne in Eisen's face, Damon said, "It feels great. I've worked so hard for this. All the years...I think it's 14 years of being in the dressing room and thinking I'm going to get out. We never gave up. First of all, I want to thank God, because he hates Jimmy so much that he just made all this happen..."
Kimmel interrupted Damon's speech to once again shut him down.
"You were not a guest on this show. You were not a guest. And God loves me a lot, by the way," the host insisted. "And that champagne was supposed to be for [guest] Emma Stone, you jerk!"
