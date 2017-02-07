Matt Damon Sneaks Onto Jimmy Kimmel Live! as "Tom Brady"

Matt Damon finally made it onto Jimmy Kimmel Live!—except to do so, he had to disguise himself as Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady. Jimmy Kimmel introduced his "surprise guest" during Monday's monologue, calling Brady "the most beloved" New England Patriots player of all time.

Brady "could have gone anywhere," the host said. "He flew all the way from Houston. Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome the man who engineered the greatest comeback in football history, five-time Super Bowl champion and last night's MVP, No. 12: Tom Brady, everyone!"

Dressed as Brady, Damon told Kimmel he was feeling "great"—like he's "going to Disneyland."

When Kimmel mentioned the "Deflategate" scandal, Damon explained that he's "not focused on the past," saying, "I'm happy for my teammates. I'm happy for Boston. I'm just mostly happy to be here on the show." As the audience cheered, he added, "I'm on the Jimmy Kimmel show!"