Kids say the darndest things.

During a typical session on Snapchat, Kim Zolciak-Biermann took fans through a day in the life with her six kids and husband Kroy Biermann.

At one point in the story, she shared a school survey her 4-year-old son Kash filled out about his dad for a special event for fathers at school.

The survey included typical prompts like "His favorite food is…" and "His job is to...," which Kash answered with "steak" and "play football."

For "I love him because…" Kash candidly responded, "Because he lets me hold his real gun."

Kim snapped a photo of the entire survey with the caption, "I [heart] this."