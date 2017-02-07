Wally West is finally the superhero he's been dreaming of being, and Kid Flash is officially on his way to saving the world.

It was somewhat of a long road for The Flash's newest speedster (Keiynan Lonsdale) to finally be allowed to suit up and run alongside Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), but in the past two episodes, Kid Flash has finally been able to let his superhero flag fly. In last week's episode, Barry even realized that perhaps the secret to saving Iris (Candice Patton) from Savitar is to let her brother be the one to do the saving, meaning the Kid is going to have to do a lot of growing up in the next few months.

That means that we're in for some superhero lessons as Barry takes Wally under his wing.