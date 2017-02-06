Christie Brinkley is making this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue a family affair.

The legendary supermodel is returning to the pages and thanks to a sneak peek, she has never looked better.

In a new photo obtained by E! News, the 63-year-old poses in a black one-piece as her daughters Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley Cook join nearby.

"Yes! I am excited to announce that I am back in @si_swimsuit...I figured with my gorgeous daughters @alexarayjoel and @sailorbrinkleycook by my side, whose going to be looking at me!" Christie wrote on Instagram. "Oh and my kids think I walk on water, so let's not mention the apple box concealed just under the surface."

She added, "Thank you Sports Illustrated for sending the powerful message that good things come in packages of every size and we do not come with an expiration date!"