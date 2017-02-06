Well, we guess Chris Harrison wasn't lying when he said things were about to change on The Bachelor.

The host told us this week that these next two weeks would be huge for the season, and that Nick would be rattled by an unexpected date. What he did not tell us was that half of the remaining women would all be sent home by the end of tonight's episode. He also did not tell us we were about to witness the saddest, angriest game of beach volleyball that has possibly ever been played.

It's as if everyone suddenly realized this isn't just a vacation that alternates between bikinis and cocktail dresses, and it was time to either get serious or go home.