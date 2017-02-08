Valentine's Day isn't just any other day of the year.

Sure, gourmet chocolates, pricey flowers and mushy-gushy social media posts are all fine and good, but that's not what we mean. In our books, the 14th of February is simply another excuse to look Selena Gomez-status. Whether you're rolling solo or have a hot date on the big night, you're going to want to look the part (a.k.a. sophisticated, carefree and too-hot-to-handle all at once).

So how can you spice up your V-Day makeup to look different than usual? According to celeb makeup artist Mai Quynh, it's all in the details.