Getty Images
Getty Images
Hollywood's biggest night of the year just got even better!
A new slew of celebrities were announced as presenters for the upcoming 2017 Academy Awards and we cannot wait to see Tinseltown's finest hit the red carpet in just a few short weeks.
Halle Berry, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson and Hailee Steinfeld are set to take center stage at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood come February 26.
But wait, there's more! Shirley MacLaine, Samuel L. Jackson, Gael Garcia Bernal and Kate McKinnon will also be on hand for the 89th Oscars telecast.
The celebs join an already impressive roster of talent that's set to attend the upcoming ceremony, including: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brie Larson, Alicia Vikander and Mark Rylance will all be dressed to the nines and rubbing shoulders with this year's nominees (and winners!).
Speaking of winners, there's already a household name who has earned a 2017 Oscar—Jackie Chan!
The acting legend—who counts more than 200 films under his belt over the course of his more than 50-year career—earned a Governor's Award in late 2016 for this year's show. Congratulations!
And of course, who could forget, this year's award show is hosted by Jimmy Kimmel who will undoubtedly bring the laughs for the A-list crowd.
It sure looks like this year's Academy Awards are going to be a night to remember!