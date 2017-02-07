Hollywood's biggest night of the year just got even better!

A new slew of celebrities were announced as presenters for the upcoming 2017 Academy Awards and we cannot wait to see Tinseltown's finest hit the red carpet in just a few short weeks.

Halle Berry, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson and Hailee Steinfeld are set to take center stage at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood come February 26.

But wait, there's more! Shirley MacLaine, Samuel L. Jackson, Gael Garcia Bernal and Kate McKinnon will also be on hand for the 89th Oscars telecast.