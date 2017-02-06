Katy Perry Set to Perform at the 2017 Grammy Awards

Surprise! Katy Perryis performing at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

The Recording Academy took to Twitter with the major announcement on Monday night, and it's officially official, this might just be the most historic Grammys of all time. Perry echoed every music lover's excitement by retweeting the great news with a raised hand emoji.

The "Roar" songstress joins an already star-studded roster of artists slated to take the stage, which includes Beyoncé, Adele, Bruno Mars, The Weekndand Carrie Underwood. Earlier today, the masters behind music's biggest night also revealed country star Kelsea Ballerini and first-time nominee will perform this coming Sunday.

As for Katy's own experience with the Grammys, she's got 13 nominations of her own, most recently in 2015 in the Best Pop Vocal Album category for Prism.