Katy Perry Set to Perform at the 2017 Grammy Awards

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
David Oyelowo, Rosamund Pike

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jamie Lynn Spears, Daughter Maddie, TLC Special

Britney Spears Breaks Silence After Niece's ATV Accident

Oscars Luncheon

Emma Stone, Viola Davis, Ryan Gosling and More 2017 Oscar Hopefuls Step Out for Star-Studded Nominees' Luncheon

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Katy Perry

Venturelli/amfAR16/WireImage

Surprise! Katy Perryis performing at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

The Recording Academy took to Twitter with the major announcement on Monday night, and it's officially official, this might just be the most historic Grammys of all time. Perry echoed every music lover's excitement by retweeting the great news with a raised hand emoji.

The "Roar" songstress joins an already star-studded roster of artists slated to take the stage, which includes BeyoncéAdeleBruno MarsThe Weekndand Carrie Underwood. Earlier today, the masters behind music's biggest night also revealed country star Kelsea Ballerini and first-time nominee will perform this coming Sunday.

As for Katy's own experience with the Grammys, she's got 13 nominations of her own, most recently in 2015 in the Best Pop Vocal Album category for Prism

Photos

2017 Grammys: Notable Nominees

Orlando Bloom's leading lady last electrified the Grammys stage in 2015 with an emotional performance dedicated to survivors of domestic violence. One year prior, Perry performed her mega smash hit "Dark Horse" alongside rapper Juicy J. She also wowed the crowd in 2012, and made her Grammys performance debut in 2011. 

As for this year's Grammys performers, Alicia Keys will collaborate with Maren MorrisDaft Punk and The Weeknd will join forces and best new artist nominee and rapper Anderson .Paak will perform at his very first Grammys alongside A Tribe Called Quest.

John LegendMetallica and Keith Urban join Perry as well. 

The Late Late Show's James Corden will host the 59th Annual Grammy Awards, broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.

Watch E!'s live 2017 Grammys red carpet coverage starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 12. Following the ceremony on CBS, tune back in to E! for our live After Party special at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT. On Monday, Feb. 13, tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. and Fashion Police at 8 p.m. for complete Grammys coverage.

TAGS/ Katy Perry , 2017 Grammys , Awards , Red Carpet , Music , Top Stories