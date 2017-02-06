Say yes to the dress!
It's almost Valentine's Day, and whether you're spending the day with your significant other or best friends, you're going to need a dress for the occasion (that won't break the bank!). You may be looking for a budget-friendly frock, but don't take shopping lightly. Flattering silhouettes and head-turning styles are still a must.
Priyanka Chopra is a shining example of V-Day style. The Quantico star appeared on Good Morning America wearing a floral print Marni dress, Ralph Lauren navy overcoat, red pumps from Christian Louboutin and Garrett Leight sunglasses. Sweet, feminine and cool, it's easy to fall in love with this ensemble.
No need to break the bank when there are plenty of affordable dresses that will make you feel like a million dollars. It's all about finding a style that makes you smile when you look in the mirror. Comfort is also key. Constant fidgeting and adjusting will instantly take away from the allure of the outfit.
Need some inspiration (or retail therapy)? Keep clicking for our celeb-inspired dresses under $100!
