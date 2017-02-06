It's so hard to say goodbye, and it's especially so hard to say goodbye twice.

Nina Dobrev originally left The Vampire Diaries in 2015 with an emotional tour of goodbyes, but now The Vampire Diaries is leaving all of us, and she's making us emotional all over again.

While she hasn't been on the show for the past two seasons, Dobrev returned for the series finale and commemorated her final scene with one hell of an Instagram post, thanking the fans and the family she created over the years and promising that the finale will be satisfying.