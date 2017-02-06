It's so hard to say goodbye, and it's especially so hard to say goodbye twice.
Nina Dobrev originally left The Vampire Diaries in 2015 with an emotional tour of goodbyes, but now The Vampire Diaries is leaving all of us, and she's making us emotional all over again.
While she hasn't been on the show for the past two seasons, Dobrev returned for the series finale and commemorated her final scene with one hell of an Instagram post, thanking the fans and the family she created over the years and promising that the finale will be satisfying.
Dearest TVD family, It feels like it was just yesterday that I was saying goodbye. And yet two years have passed and here we are again. This is my true final goodbye, as today I shot my last scene of the Vampire Diaries forever. Coming back for the series finale has been a whirlwind of emotion, nostalgia, love, tears of joy and bittersweet endings. It feels like the beautiful closure we all needed, myself included, and I couldn't have been happier to come home to be with my TVD set family and friends. I feel the fans family will also be happy with the show's conclusion when they tune in to watch the last episode air in a few short weeks. From the bottom of my heart, I send you my biggest thanks for the countless years of implicit dedication, passion, support, and undying love from all the fans that have stuck with us on this truly amazing and beautiful journey. As this last chapter ends, we welcome and look forward to going on to the next adventure and hope that you continue to follow us as our new journeys begin. I grew up on this show and am eternally grateful for all the opportunities it has given me, and so thankful for each and every person who worked on The Vampire Diaries over the last 8 years. We are all pieces of a big puzzle and without every truly amazing cast and crew member, this magical puzzle would not be complete. Thank you for all your hard work, friendship and love. You have touched my heart in ways you will never know. Sending looch smooches, Love, Katherine, Amara, Tatia, and of course, Elena Gilbert. #TVDforever #FangsForTheMemories ? Ps. I had these custom engraved TVD #Forever keys made as crew gifts for my beloved TVD a family. @thegivingkeys is an amazing company that sells products to provide jobs. Every product you purchase supports job creation for individuals transitioning out of homelessness, impacting lives through the power of a Pay It Forward community.
She also explained that the picture included in the post is of the gift she had made for the crew, thanks to The Giving Keys, a company that engraves inspirational words on key necklaces and encourages customers to give their keys to loved ones who may need some encouragement.
So basically, we're just crying for all the reasons at this point.
I threatened Matt Davis 4 years ago, saying I had a big prank coming. I played the long game, and hit him when he least expected it. Left him with a sweet surprise for his final week of shooting by painting his dressing room Pepto Bismol Pink. And left my signature mark. ?? #YOUREWELCOME Love you buddy. #PrankWarsContinue #TVDForever @ImMatthew_Davis
Now, for anyone who needs a laugh after all those feelings, please watch this video of Dobrev's prank on costar Matt Davis.
"I threatened Matt Davis 4 years ago, saying I had a big prank coming," she says of the video. "I played the long game, and hit him when he least expected it. Left him with a sweet surprise for his final week of shooting by painting his dressing room Pepto Bismol Pink. And left my signature mark."
We're going to miss this cast, but perhaps not more than they're going to miss each other. Or maybe not, depending on how Matt Davis feels about the color pink.
The Vampire Diaries airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on the CW.