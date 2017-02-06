Kate McKinnon May Have Just Auditioned to Host the Oscars

Kate McKinnon is destined to host the Oscars.

She certainly proved that earlier today at the annual Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at the Beverly Hilton.

The funny lady was the star of a how-to video shown during the lunch for nominees who end up hearing their names called during the big night.

The throwback video was set at the 1938 Nominees Luncheon with McKinnon playing self-described "screen legend" Gloria Concave.

"The Academy has asked me here to give some tips on how to leave them throwing roses, not tomatoes," McKinnon said. "Did you know tomatoes are a fruit just like all of our husbands?"