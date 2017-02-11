NAACP Image Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

And the award goes to...

Anthony Anderson will head back to the 2017 NAACP Image Awards for his fourth consecutive year hosting the festivities, which take place later tonight at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Ahead of the 48th Annual NAACP Image Awards, members of the American National Association for the Advancement of Colored People gathered on Friday evening to celebrate some of the biggest names in music, film and television. More than 45 winners were revealed during the pre-NAACP Awards gala, while the remaining nine categories will be announced during the live telecast.

Beyoncé is currently dominating the music categories with five wins, and Moonlight already has four awards under its belt in the film realm. As for television, both Black-ish and The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story lead with three wins each.

So without further ado, let's take a look at the winners of the 2017 NAACP Image Awards: