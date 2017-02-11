NAACP Image Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

NAACP Image Awards
And the award goes to...
Anthony Anderson will head back to the 2017 NAACP Image Awards for his fourth consecutive year hosting the festivities, which take place later tonight at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Los Angeles.
Ahead of the 48th Annual NAACP Image Awards, members of the American National Association for the Advancement of Colored People gathered on Friday evening to celebrate some of the biggest names in music, film and television. More than 45 winners were revealed during the pre-NAACP Awards gala, while the remaining nine categories will be announced during the live telecast.
Beyoncé is currently dominating the music categories with five wins, and Moonlight already has four awards under its belt in the film realm. As for television, both Black-ish and The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story lead with three wins each.
So without further ado, let's take a look at the winners of the 2017 NAACP Image Awards:
Outstanding New Artist: Chance the Rapper
Outstanding Male Artist: Maxwell
Outstanding Female Artist: Beyoncé
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration: "Freedom," Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar
Outstanding Jazz Album: Latin American Songbook, Edward Simon
Outstanding Gospel Album (Traditional or Contemporary): One Way, Tamela Mann
Outstanding Music Video: "Formation," Beyoncé
Outstanding Song (Traditional): "I See A Victory," Kim Burrell and Pharrell Williams
Outstanding Album: Lemonade, Beyoncé
Outstanding Song (Contemporary): "Freedom," Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Laurence Fishburne, Black-ish
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Tichina Arnold, Survivor's Remorse
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Jussie Smollett, Empire
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Naturi Naughton, Power
Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series, or Dramatic Special: The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series, or Dramatic Special: Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series, or Dramatic Special: Regina King, American Crime
Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special): BET Love and Happiness White House Special
Outstanding Talk Series: Steve Harvey
Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series: Iyanla: Fix My Life
Outstanding Variety (Series or Special): 2016 Black Girls Rock
Outstanding Children's Program: An American Girl Story – Melody 1963: Love Has to Win
Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series): Marsai Martin, Black-ish
Outstanding Host in a News, Talk, Reality, or Variety Program (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble: Roland S. Martin – NewsOne Now with Roland S. Martin
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture: Viola Davis, Fences
Outstanding Independent Motion Picture: Moonlight
Outstanding Documentary (Film): 13TH
Outstanding Documentary (Television): Roots: A New Vision
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series: Kenya Barris, Black-ish
Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series: Ava DuVernay, Queen Sugar
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Television): Charles Murray, Roots–Night 3
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Film): Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series: Donald Glover, Atlanta–Value
Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series: John Singleton, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story–The Race Card
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Television): Rick Famuyiwa, Confirmation
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Film): Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television or Film): Idris Elba, The Jungle Book
Outstanding Literary Work (Fiction): The Book of Harlan, Bernice L. McFadden
Outstanding Literary Work (Nonfiction): Hidden Figures, Margot Lee Shetterly
Outstanding Literary Work, (Debut Author): Born A Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, Trevor Noah
Outstanding Literary Work (Biography/Autobiography): Born A Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, Trevor Noah
Outstanding Literary Work (Instructional): The Power of Broke: How Empty Pockets, a Tight Budget, and a Hunger for Success Can Become Your Greatest Competitive Advantage, Daymond John, Daniel Paisner
Outstanding Literary Work (Poetry): Collected Poems: 1974-2004, Rita Dove
Outstanding Literary Work (Children): Tiny Stitches: The Life of Medical Pioneer Vivien Thomas, Gwendolyn Hooks, Colin Bootman
Outstanding Literary Work (Youth/Teens): As Brave As You, Jason Reynolds
The Jackie Robinson Sports Award: LeBron James
The Chairman's Award: Charles J. Ogletree Jr.