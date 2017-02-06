Let's raise a toast to the nominees!

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences hosted its annual nominees' luncheon on Monday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, just three weeks before pop culture fanatics will finally find out which A-listers will go home a lucky winner after the 2017 Academy Awards.

Plenty of nominees stepped out for the big event, and the class of 2017 Oscar hopefuls proves more talented than ever before. Fresh off her SAG Awards win, La La Land stunner Emma Stone arrived alongside her co-star Ryan Gosling, who took home the Best Actor accolade during the Golden Globes last month.