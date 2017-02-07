The first piece of direction Zosia Mamet ever got from Lena Dunham on Girls was a history-making one.

"The first direction Lena ever gave me on my day on the pilot was—the first shot was me opening the door to Jemima. We did one take and Lena came up to me and said, ‘OK, do it this time like you drank an entire case of Red Bull,'" Mamet told James Lipton on Inside the Actors Studio. "And then it just stuck."

Mamet, Dunham, Jemima Kirke and Allison Williams sat down with Lipton for the Thursday, Feb. 9 installment of Inside the Actors Studio airing at 8 p.m. on Bravo. The quartet returns with the final season of Girls, which kicks off on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 10 p.m. on HBO.