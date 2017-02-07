Bravo
The first piece of direction Zosia Mamet ever got from Lena Dunham on Girls was a history-making one.
"The first direction Lena ever gave me on my day on the pilot was—the first shot was me opening the door to Jemima. We did one take and Lena came up to me and said, ‘OK, do it this time like you drank an entire case of Red Bull,'" Mamet told James Lipton on Inside the Actors Studio. "And then it just stuck."
Mamet, Dunham, Jemima Kirke and Allison Williams sat down with Lipton for the Thursday, Feb. 9 installment of Inside the Actors Studio airing at 8 p.m. on Bravo. The quartet returns with the final season of Girls, which kicks off on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 10 p.m. on HBO.
In the video above, Lipton gets Mamet to give her opinions of the other characters on the HBO comedy as her Girls character Shoshanna Shapiro. What's she think of her cousin Jessa (Kirke)?
"Yeah, I mean she's like a total c—t sometimes, but like we're family and we have to love each other. Like, I will definitely go to her funeral," Mamet says as Shosh.
The ladies who portray Hannah, Marnie and Jessa take it all in stride. Press play to see what Shosh thinks of the other characters.
The Girls episode of Inside the Actors Studio also features the ladies talking about their pasts and the six-season journey they shared on Girls, on and off screen. Additionally, Mamet reveals an ancestral anecdote to her costars for the first time, Judd Apatow surprises Dunham with a special message and Kirke discusses her decision to become a full-time actress.
Inside the Actors Studio airs Thursday, Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
