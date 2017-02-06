Lena Dunham Defends Taylor Swift's Love Life: She's Held to ''Impossibly High Standards''

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Victoria Beckham

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jamie Lynn Spears, Maddie Briann Aldridge, Lynne Spears

Jamie Lynn Spears' 8-Year-Old Daughter Hospitalized After ATV Accident

Scarlett Johansson Speaks Out on Gender Wage Gap

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Taylor Swift, Lena Dunham

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Lena Dunham finds no fault in Taylor Swift 's dating style. 

The Girls star defended her close friend during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Monday, telling Howard Stern that just because Swift has reached a superstar level of fame, it doesn't mean her personal life is up for criticism. 

"I think about the relationships I had in my early 20s," Dunham recalled, adding "At her age she is going out and dating, is applauded and just has a perfectly normal amount of romantic partners. But to be held to impossibly high standards by the press, it is just an unfair and unwinnable game."

Swift most recently dated Tom Hiddleston for about three months last summer, and before that, the "Style" songstress and Calvin Harris were together for a year and a half. 

Photos

Taylor Swift's Best Single Girl Quotes

Since the celeb's last serious relationship, she's stuck close to her famous squad of besties, but don't expect Dunham to join in on group hangout seshes with Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez

"I'm more of a one-on-one hanger," Lena shared, explaining, "A big group hang is not my specialty."

Back in November, Dunham did join the squad to celebrate Lorde's 20th birthday party. Swift threw the star-studded shindig at a New York City restaurant, and fellow partygoers included Karlie Kloss and fashion designer Rachel Antonoff

As for what one can expect Lena and Taylor to get into when they hang out, Dunham dished they enjoy catching up over dinner. 

Just normal girl stuff, right?!

TAGS/ Lena Dunham , Howard Stern , Taylor Swift , Interviews , Top Stories