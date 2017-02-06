Lena Dunham finds no fault in Taylor Swift 's dating style.

The Girls star defended her close friend during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Monday, telling Howard Stern that just because Swift has reached a superstar level of fame, it doesn't mean her personal life is up for criticism.

"I think about the relationships I had in my early 20s," Dunham recalled, adding "At her age she is going out and dating, is applauded and just has a perfectly normal amount of romantic partners. But to be held to impossibly high standards by the press, it is just an unfair and unwinnable game."

Swift most recently dated Tom Hiddleston for about three months last summer, and before that, the "Style" songstress and Calvin Harris were together for a year and a half.