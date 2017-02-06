Lena Dunham Defends Taylor Swift's Love Life: She's Held to ''Impossibly High Standards''

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Justin Timberlake, Casey Affleck

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jamie Lynn Spears, Daughter Maddie, TLC Special

Britney Spears Breaks Silence After Niece's ATV Accident

Maddie Aldridge, Jamie Lynn Spears

Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Health Update: Everything We Know About Maddie's Condition After ATV Accident

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Taylor Swift, Lena Dunham

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Lena Dunham finds no fault in Taylor Swift 's dating style. 

The Girls star defended her close friend during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Monday, telling Howard Stern that just because Swift has reached a superstar level of fame, it doesn't mean her personal life is up for criticism. 

"I think that young woman… it's so hard," she shared. "I think about the relationships that I had in my early twenties and if they had been public, it would've been a disaster. And also, I mean, not to repeat age-old feminist points, but it's like you know, any male actor her age who's going out and dating is applauded and to just have a perfectly normal amount of romantic partners but be held to impossibly high standards by the press, like it's just an unfair and unwinnable game."

Swift most recently dated Tom Hiddleston for about three months last summer, and before that, the "Style" songstress and Calvin Harris were together for a year and a half. 

Photos

Taylor Swift's Best Single Girl Quotes

Since the celeb's last serious relationship, she's stuck close to her famous squad of besties, but don't expect Dunham to join in on group hangout seshes with Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez

"I'm more of a one-on-one hanger," Lena shared, explaining, "A big group hang is not my specialty."

Back in November, Dunham did join the squad to celebrate Lorde's 20th birthday party. Swift threw the star-studded shindig at a New York City restaurant, and fellow partygoers included Karlie Kloss and fashion designer Rachel Antonoff

As for what one can expect Lena and Taylor to get into when they hang out, Dunham dished they enjoy catching up over dinner. 

Just normal girl stuff, right?!

TAGS/ Lena Dunham , Howard Stern , Taylor Swift , Interviews , Top Stories