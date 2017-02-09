Simone De La Rue means business.

In this clip from tonight's all-new episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, the celebrity trainer confronts contestant Jamie Lamb for not making enough progress with her weight loss. After over a month of working out almost every day, Simone is not pleased when Jamie has dropped only 24 pounds.

"To be honest with you, I'm a bit disappointed," Simone tells her. "It's not nearly enough as I had hoped or thought. You've been working out six times a week, you've been changing your diet and you're supposed to be eating correctly. We need to discuss why we haven't dropped the weight."