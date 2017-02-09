Revenge Body Trainer Simone De La Rue Scolds Contestant Jamie for Not Losing Weight: ''You're Supposed to Be Eating Correctly''

Simone De La Rue means business.

In this clip from tonight's all-new episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, the celebrity trainer confronts contestant Jamie Lamb for not making enough progress with her weight loss. After over a month of working out almost every day, Simone is not pleased when Jamie has dropped only 24 pounds.

"To be honest with you, I'm a bit disappointed," Simone tells her. "It's not nearly enough as I had hoped or thought. You've been working out six times a week, you've been changing your diet and you're supposed to be eating correctly. We need to discuss why we haven't dropped the weight."

"I don't know, stress," Jamie responds nervously. "It has to be it. That's always the reason."

She then explains in her confessional, "I took on too much, and that's my fault. I miscalculated. I've had a lot of stress, and then I missed meals. And, it's not that I try to, I just do. Then, it slows down my metabolism and bingo!"

"I can't come home with you every night and watch what you're eating," Simone scolds her. "It is 80 percent diet and 20 percent exercise, so we really have to look at what you're putting into your body."

Check out the confrontation in the sneak peek above!

Watch a brand-new episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian Thursday at 9 p.m., only on E!

