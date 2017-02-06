Go Fifty Shades Darker With Your Sweater Collection

by Raleigh Burgan |

ESC: Fifty Shades, Sweaters

T-minus four days, people.

On Feb. 10, Fifty Shades Darker comes to a theater near you, and because Christian Grey-approved lingerie isn't the most street-friendly (if you catch our drift), you're going to need something to wear.

Channel your inner daytime Anastasia Steele and go for something equally as winter-appropriate as it is film-fitting, like a cozy gray sweater!

In need of specific suggestions? We've got you covered. Click here to peek at the 50 favorites we've rounded up—inspired by the cable-knit number Dakota Johnson was snapped in on set.

Laters, baby.

Need a jacket too? These under-$100 options will keep you (and your back account) warm.

Then head to our homepage for all the fashion and beauty inspiration you'll ever need.

TAGS/ Dakota Johnson , Style Collective , Fashion , Top Stories , Fifty Shades Darker