How many people does it take to make Beyoncé's world go round?

If you just arrived on Earth (ha, timing), you'd be forgiven for thinking that the singer's sun solely rises and sets for her immediate family—namely her husband Jay Z, daughter Blue Ivy, sister Solange Knowles and mom Tina Lawson.

And you wouldn't be entirely wrong, but those aren't Bey's only loved ones. Her inner circle is definitely small, which has made it easier to maintain her increasingly mythological stature among fans and the general public, but there is a core group of supporters whom she turns to—and who in turn have played a bigger role in her life along the way than we might have first realized.