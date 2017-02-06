Now that Super Bowl LI is behind us, it's time to look ahead to next year's event.

Lady Gaga absolutely dominated her halftime performance, jumping from the roof, flipping in the air and dancing her heart out to some of her biggest hits, so we can only imagine who could top that next year. But Kim Kardashian has an idea: Kanye West.

Fan accounts on Twitter rallied for Yeezy to be the halftime show performer at the 2018 Super Bowl, and Kim seemed to give her seal of approval because she retweeted a couple of tweets. Is that an official endorsement from Kim? We can't say for sure, but it certainly seems like it! The accounts shared photos of Kanye's biggest concert moments, which include him soaring across audiences on his floating Saint Pablo Tour stage.