Lady Gaga might be one of the most well known pop stars on the planet, but not everyone is informed.

Comedienne Roseanne Barr, 64, took to Twitter during the 2017 Super Bowl to share her shock and awe about the halftime performer she claimed she had never heard of before the big event. "lady gaga rocks wow i never heard of her b4! she is great!" Barr tweeted.

Of course, she is a comedienne, so her tweets could definitely be sarcastic. Confused, fans responded to the Roseanne alum asking if she was joking. Although she didn't answer them, she did continue to tweet about the "Million Reasons" songstress.