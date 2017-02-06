Is Meghan Markle's Ring a Subtle Nod to Prince Harry?

Love is in the air—and possibly on Meghan Markle's right hand.

Amid a trip to London to visit boyfriend Prince Harry, the 35-year-old Suits star was spotted on Sunday browsing local flower shops near Kensington Palace—a recurring pastime for the California native. The actress, who is staying with the 32-year-old royal at his palace cottage, ultimately made her purchase and carted off two leafy bouquets. However, what was on her finger sparked as much attention as what she was holding in her fingers. On her right hand, Markle was sporting a gold band with what appears to be an "H" design. Could the ring be a subtle ode to her royal beau?

While it seems it's all just a simple coincidence, the actress has been spotted wearing a necklace with the letters "H" and "M" on one strand, so she has paid tribute to her boyfriend with her baubles before.