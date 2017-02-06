Sofia Vergara had some making up to do!

The Modern Family star realized she accidentally forgot Ellen DeGeneres' birthday on January 26, so when she visited The Ellen Show Monday, she had to think quick on her feet to make it up to her.

She decided upon two, used Head and Shoulder travel shampoos, which she cleverly wrapped...in her boobs!

"I forgot your birthday. It was, like, a couple of weeks ago, no?" she asked Degeneres before pulling the bottles out of her cleavage. "But I brought you a little gift because I was thinking of you. I went to Bora Bora so I used two days of if, but I think you have leftover like two or three days for when you travel."